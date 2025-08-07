ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Thu, 07 Aug 2025 Football Transfers

Sunderland sign Chelsea teenage striker Marc Guiu

By BBC
Sunderland sign Chelsea teenage striker Marc Guiu

Sunderland have signed teenage Chelsea forward Marc Guiu on a season-long loan.

The Spaniard, now 19, moved to Stamford Bridge for £5m from Barcelona in July 2024 and scored six goals in 16 matches for the Blues last season.

Describing himself as "a powerful striker" and "natural goalscorer", Guiu said of his transfer to Sunderland: "This year is a huge opportunity for me to help take this team where it truly deserves to be, and I can't wait to get started."

Sunderland earned promotion to the Premier League by beating Sheffield United in the Championship play-off final in May.

Guiu becomes the Black Cats' ninth signing of the summer.

He came through Barcelona's celebrated La Masia academy and scored just 33 seconds into his debut in a 1-0 win against Athletic Bilbao in October 2023.

After moving to England, he scored three goals against Shamrock Rovers in the Conference League last season to become Chelsea's second youngest player to net a hat-trick.

Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: "In a loan acquisition, we not only have to convince the player but also the parent club, and we thank Chelsea for placing their trust in us.

"Most importantly, Marc wanted to come to Sunderland and be a part of our club. The competition for his signature was significant and he had many high-quality options.

"Marc's a progressive striker who has key attributes that align with the role in our team."

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

5 hours ago

GPCC mourns victims of military helicopter crash, offers prayers for nation GPCC mourns victims of military helicopter crash, offers prayers for nation

5 hours ago

Chief of Staff, top government delegation receive remains of Omane Boamah, Murtala, 6 others Chief of Staff, top government delegation receive remains of Omane Boamah, Murta...

5 hours ago

President Tinubu sends condolences to Ghana following fatal helicopter crash President Tinubu sends condolences to Ghana following fatal helicopter crash

9 hours ago

Weve lost a dependable ally, visionary leader — KAIPTC mourns Omane Boamah We've lost a dependable ally, visionary leader — KAIPTC mourns Omane Boamah

9 hours ago

NDC mourns Omane Boamah, Murtala, 6 others in fatal military helicopter crash NDC mourns Omane Boamah, Murtala, 6 others in fatal military helicopter crash

9 hours ago

Dr. Mensa Otabil Mensa Otabil delivers powerful prayer for families of helicopter crash victims a...

9 hours ago

Helicopter crash: President Mahama weeps uncontrollably Helicopter crash: President Mahama weeps uncontrollably

10 hours ago

President Mahama declares 3-days of national mourning after helicopter crash kills eight President Mahama declares 3-days of national mourning after helicopter crash kil...

10 hours ago

Huge intellects, Im still shaking — Edudzi Tameklo mourns Omane Boamah, Murtala Mohammed, six others "Huge intellects, I'm still shaking" — Edudzi Tameklo mourns Omane Boamah, Murta...

10 hours ago

Military-Police task force shuts down illegal mining village in Bono Region Military-Police task force shuts down illegal mining village in Bono Region

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line