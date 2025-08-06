I will petition govt if presidential term limit proposal is accept - Ex-GFA Veep George Afriyie threatens

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Vice President George Afriyie has threatened to petition the government over a proposal to extend the presidential term limit within the association.

The proposal, set to be discussed at the 31st Ordinary Congress scheduled for Tuesday, August 12, at the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence in Prampram, seeks to increase the presidential term from two to three terms.

Speaking in an interview, Afriyie, who also previously chaired the Black Stars Committee, strongly opposed the amendment.

He warned that if Congress approves the extension, he would personally petition President John Mahama, arguing that the move violates the GFA’s existing rules and regulations.

"I will personally petition the government of Ghana over this proposed presidential term limit. I believe that we don't need it at this time,” he stated.

If the amendment is passed, current GFA President Kurt Okraku could potentially seek a third term when his current tenure ends in 2027.