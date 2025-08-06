ModernGhana logo
George Afriyie accuses GFA President Kurt Okraku of self-interest amid presidential term limit proposal

WED, 06 AUG 2025

Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), George Afriyie, has launched a scathing critique of GFA President Kurt Okraku, accusing him of prioritising personal ambition over the advancement of Ghanaian football.

Afriyie’s comments come in the wake of a controversial proposal from the GFA's Statutes Review Committee, which seeks to extend the presidential term limit from two to three terms.

The proposal is expected to be a major talking point at the GFA's 31st Ordinary Congress, scheduled for Tuesday, August 12, at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

Speaking in an interview with Asempa FM, Afriyie condemned the proposal and alleged that Okraku is the mastermind behind the move.

"CHAN is ongoing, and Ghana is not there. The Black Stars could not qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament, and the current administration is thinking about a proposal to extend the presidential term limit," he said.

Afriyie further asserted that the state of Ghana football has deteriorated under Okraku’s leadership, with the women’s game being the only bright spot.

"The only thing keeping us from complete embarrassment is women’s football. Kurt Okraku is only interested in himself and not in developing our game."

He also criticised the stagnation of player transfers from Ghana, noting that for the past five seasons, the top 25 transfers have been dominated by the Right to Dream Academy.

"For the past five seasons under Kurt Okraku, the top 25 player transfers have been dominated by Right to Dream. No player is hitting a GH₵1 million transfer from Ghana these days, yet we’re more focused on personal glory than developing the game, and so it indicates that our game is not in good hands, and it is not time to consider the mandate of the president's term limit," he added.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and Writer

