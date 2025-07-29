Helabet Ghana - Sports Betting site & Betting App

Helabet is one of the best recognised betting brands in Ghana and many other African countries. Launched in 2019, the platform has focused on gaining trust, reputation, a loyal player base, and successfully growing its market share in sports betting Ghana and Africa.

Why Helabet is Becoming Popular in Ghana

The main reason is that Helabet was among the first bookmakers to recognise the growth perspective of the Ghanaian betting market, as well as the real demands of the local player community. And respond to them by offering everything the players wanted, but better than the big brands in the industry.

1. Helabet Offers Advantageous Odds

According to the TGM research in 2022, 74% Ghanaians bet to earn money. So Helabet offered them the best possible odds among the bookies. This greatly helps everyone, especially those engaged in online football betting and placing bets on favourites as part of their strategy. Since match favourites naturally have low odds, often not worth betting on — Helabet makes them higher and thus — playable.

2. 3000+ Daily Events Via Helabet

Helabet accepts bets even on the most obscure sports, leagues and events. A player fancying a football bet can place one (or combine multiple bets into a bet slip) on the Champions League match or the English Premier League game. Or choose to go for the Venezuelan cup, or the Iceland U19 Championships. Whatever sports event the player has on their mind — Helabet has it covered!

3. Helabet Live Betting (With Video!)

That’s right — with Helabet a player can turn on the live video broadcast right on their phone to keep an eye on the event, waiting for the best moment for an in-play bet. Or just watch their favourite team playing.

4. Bountiful Helabet Welcome Bonus Package

Helabet gives plenty of free funds to help the new Ghanaian bettors get off the mark. There is a matching 100%welcome bonus of up to 18402 GHS on the first deposit that can be chosen upon sign-up.

But Helabet also has continuous bonuses that save money in the long run. To name a few, there is a progressive cashback that grows together with the amount of bets the player has placed with Helabet — all up to 0.75% return from every bet.

There is also a solid chance of one-time themed promotions and unique bonuses offered to the player. Can’t be predicted exactly, but they are bound to happen.

5. Helabet Works With Ghanaian Payment Systems

The platform allows instant free deposits and withdrawals without a minimum limit in Ghanaian Cedis (GHS) via MTN, Airtel, Tigo, Vodafone, and AirtelTigo. Other options include international payment systems like Perfect Money and MuchBetter. There are crypto options as well: Ethereum, Ripple and Cardano.

6. Casino Option at Helabet

In addition to various types of betting, Helabet also features a casino for those seeking a change of pace and a way to unwind while waiting for their bets to play out. The platform offers hundreds of slots, live casino games, TV games, virtual sports simulations, and even bingo.

Allowing to play such popular titles like Coin UP: Lightning, Fresh Fruits, 777, Fireball Roulette, 88Mojo, Fast Keno, Poker, Mega Bingo, Instant Greyhounds, etc.

7. Helabet Has Excellent Mobile Apps

Being fully adapted to the Ghanaian habit of betting via smartphones and gadgets on the go, Helabet offers Android and iOS apps to cater to this. They are well-optimised for both new and old phones with legacy OS versions, remain lag-free even on low-spec hardware, and allow the use of all the Helabet platform features from signing up, online football betting and betting on other events to watching live video broadcasts and playing games.

The Helabet mobile apps can be downloaded directly from the platform’s website. But in order to install the Android version, installation from unknown sources should be allowed on the phone or gadget, or it won’t fly.

How to Register at Helabet and Start Winning?

Easy! Just download the app compatible with the mobile device or proceed via browser. Both the browser version and the app have the “Registration” button. Pressing it opens 3 registration options: by phone;

by e-mail;

via social networks (Google account or Telegram messenger). During registration, it’s possible to either choose a betting bonus of up to 1203 GHS, or a casino bonus of up to 18055 GHS + 150 Free Spins, or proceed without the bonuses and postpone the choice for later. Complete the registration by activating your account and providing the required documents and data for verification. Top up the wallet with as many funds as needed. Choose an event to bet on — football bet, basketball bet, cricket bet, etc. Choose the type of bet and predict the outcome Wait for an event to play out and claim winnings (good luck!)

Since Helabet is officially present in the country, a Ghanaian IP address is required for registration as a player from Ghana, setting up a wallet in Ghanaian Cedis and access to Ghanaian payment systems.