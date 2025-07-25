ModernGhana logo
Black Queens clinch bronze at 2024 WAFCON after penalty shootout win over South Africa

Ghana's Black Queens have secured third place at the 2025 Women's Africa Cup of Nations after edging South Africa 4-3 on penalties in a dramatic playoff clash.

The victory marks Ghana’s first WAFCON medal since 2016 and comes nine years after their last triumph over Banyana Banyana in a major continental showdown.

Head coach Kim Lars Björkegren made a single change to the starting XI that faced Morocco in the semifinals, with Alice Kusi coming in for Princess Marfo.

Ghana had several opportunities to open the scoring in the first half. Doris Boaduwaa squandered a golden chance in the 15th minute, firing over the bar from close range. Kusi nearly made amends moments later, narrowly missing the target after meeting a Portia Boakye corner. Grace Asantewaa then forced a strong save from South African goalkeeper Andile Dlamini—the game’s first shot on target.

Just as the teams looked destined to head into the break level, a blunder from Ghanaian goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan allowed Nonhlanhla Mthandi to give South Africa a 1-0 lead on the stroke of halftime.

The Black Queens returned from the break with renewed urgency, pushing forward in search of an equaliser. Substitute Evelyn Badu came close twice—first heading over from a Princella Adubea cross, then glancing another header just wide of the post.

Ghana’s persistence paid off in the 68th minute when Kusi met a low cross from Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah to level the score at 1-1.

Despite continued pressure, including a thunderous strike from Badu that crashed against the crossbar, neither side could find a winner in regulation time, sending the game into a penalty shootout.

Although Chantelle missed her spot kick, South Africa failed to capitalise, with two missed efforts proving costly. Ghana converted four of their penalties to seal a hard-fought bronze medal finish.

Elsewhere, Nigeria will aim for a record-extending 10th WAFCON title when they face hosts Morocco in the tournament final on Saturday, July 26.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
