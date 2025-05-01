ModernGhana logo
2025 U-20 AFCON: GFA releases official Black Satellites squad for tournament

THU, 01 MAY 2025

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has officially announced a 24-man squad for the 2025 Africa U20 Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Desmond Ofei and his charges will kick off their campaign in Group C against DR Congo at the Suez Stadium on Friday, May 2, 2025, 18:00 GMT.

FC Barcelona's Abdul Aziz Issah and Jerry Afriyie of CD Lugo made the final squad list with teen sensation Andrew Adjabeng of Real Sociedad, Joseph Opoku, Clinton Duodu and Lord Afrifa.

The Black Satellites have been camping in Egypt as part of their acclimatisation process ahead of their opener.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the quarterfinals, along with the two best third-placed teams.

The four semi-finalists will also book their place at the FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025.

The Black Satellites qualified for the tournament after finishing as runners-up to Nigeria in the WAFU Zone B U-20 Championship and are looking to make a strong impression in Egypt.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

