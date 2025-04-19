Laboma Beach to host three-day horse racing festival starting April 19

Ghanaians are set to witness the return of horse racing, with Laboma Beach in Accra hosting a three-day Easter Beach Racing festival.

The event is set to kick off on Saturday, April 19, and run through to Monday, April 21.

The festival is powered by the Horse Racing Association of Ghana in collaboration with Laboma Beach as they seek to give fans excitement during the Easter holidays.

It is also an opportunity to see local riders supported, as they will have the chance to showcase their skills.

"We want to bring horse racing closer to the people because normally they watch on television," the President of the Horse Racing Association, Mohammed Jarrah, said.

"This time, we wanted them closer to the horses. They should expect something big."

Aside from the horse racing event, Laboma Beach also promises other side attractions like live music, VIP lounge for guests and a host of others.

The three-day event starts at 10 am each day.