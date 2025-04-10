ModernGhana logo
Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare extends Hearts of Oak contract until 2027

Goalkeeper Benjamin Asare has signed a new two-year contract with Ghana Premier League side Hearts of Oak until 2027.

Asare, who has so far kept 13 clean sheets in the ongoing season, has been linked to several top African clubs due to superb performances.

The former Great Olympics shotstopper won the hearts of Ghanaians after keeping clean sheets in Black Stars games against Chad and Madagascar during the Matchday 5 and 6 games of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers during the March international window.

Ghana coach Otto Addo has since endorsed Asare as the country’s new first-choice goalkeeper, ahead of long-time number one Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Jojo Wollacott.

Despite their challenges, Asare keeps playing a vital role in the ongoing 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

He will keep the post when Hearts of Oak travel to play Vision FC in the Matchday 27 games at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex on Sunday.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

