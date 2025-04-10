Rulani Mokwena, Wydad Casablanca mutually agree to part ways at the end of the season

South African coach Rulani Mokwena will step down as head coach of Wydad Casablanca at the end of the current season.

Mokwena, 37, took over the Moroccan club in July last year on a three-year contract after leaving Mamelodi Sundowns.

Despite his promising start, the coach has faced increasing pressure following Wydad's failure to secure the Moroccan league title and their elimination from the Throne Cup at the quarterfinal stage.

Wydad has recorded 13 wins, 12 draws, and 7 losses this season, currently sitting third in the Botola Pro 1 with just five matches remaining.

Mokwena’s agent, Steven Kapeluschnik, confirmed that the coach will depart from the club at the season’s end, with an agreement in place.

Kapeluschnik shared details of a recent meeting with Wydad’s president, Hicham Ait Mena, and the technical team, noting that both parties agreed on a professional departure.

“I met with President Hicham Ait Mena, the coach, and the technical team, and there was mutual support between the two parties,” Kapeluschnik said as per Soccer Laduma.

“I told the president clearly: ‘If you don’t want Rulani to stay, tell us and we’ll leave.

“But if you want him, let him stay until the end of the season.’ It was agreed that he will stay until the end, and then we will leave in a professional and respectful manner.

“The future is clear now. There are five matches left, and Rulani will continue until the end," he added.

Mokwena's departure could also trigger a significant financial penalty for the club, potentially costing Wydad up to $1 million. Wydad’s next major challenge comes in a highly anticipated derby against arch-rivals Raja Casablanca on Saturday, April 12, at the iconic Stade Mohammed V, a match that could play a crucial role in shaping Mokwena’s final days at the club.