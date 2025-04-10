ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Rulani Mokwena, Wydad Casablanca mutually agree to part ways at the end of the season

Football News Rulani Mokwena, Wydad Casablanca mutually agree to part ways at the end of the season
THU, 10 APR 2025

South African coach Rulani Mokwena will step down as head coach of Wydad Casablanca at the end of the current season.

Mokwena, 37, took over the Moroccan club in July last year on a three-year contract after leaving Mamelodi Sundowns.

Despite his promising start, the coach has faced increasing pressure following Wydad's failure to secure the Moroccan league title and their elimination from the Throne Cup at the quarterfinal stage.

Wydad has recorded 13 wins, 12 draws, and 7 losses this season, currently sitting third in the Botola Pro 1 with just five matches remaining.

Mokwena’s agent, Steven Kapeluschnik, confirmed that the coach will depart from the club at the season’s end, with an agreement in place.

Kapeluschnik shared details of a recent meeting with Wydad’s president, Hicham Ait Mena, and the technical team, noting that both parties agreed on a professional departure.

“I met with President Hicham Ait Mena, the coach, and the technical team, and there was mutual support between the two parties,” Kapeluschnik said as per Soccer Laduma.

“I told the president clearly: ‘If you don’t want Rulani to stay, tell us and we’ll leave.

“But if you want him, let him stay until the end of the season.’ It was agreed that he will stay until the end, and then we will leave in a professional and respectful manner.

“The future is clear now. There are five matches left, and Rulani will continue until the end," he added.

Mokwena's departure could also trigger a significant financial penalty for the club, potentially costing Wydad up to $1 million. Wydad’s next major challenge comes in a highly anticipated derby against arch-rivals Raja Casablanca on Saturday, April 12, at the iconic Stade Mohammed V, a match that could play a crucial role in shaping Mokwena’s final days at the club.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

56 minutes ago

Afenyo-Markin’s plea led to suspension of Ntim Fordjour’s arrest by NIB – Vanderpuye reveals Afenyo-Markin’s plea led to suspension of Ntim Fordjour’s arrest by NIB – Vander...

1 hour ago

Former Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong We must never use state institutions to silence voices of conscience — Kennedy A...

1 hour ago

Present Ntim Fordjour to NIB by 10:00AM or we shall plug him from his house – Vanderpuye warns Afenyo-Markin 'Present Ntim Fordjour to NIB by 10:00AM or we shall plug him from his house' – ...

2 hours ago

Apologise to Ashantis over your ‘below belt’ mockery of our ‘L and R’ — MC Portfolio to Sam George Apologise to Ashantis over your ‘below belt’ mockery of our ‘L and R’ — MC Portf...

3 hours ago

Chinese man, six Ghanaians in court over GHC440,000 game cheating Chinese man, six Ghanaians in court over GHC440,000 game cheating  

3 hours ago

Some of the arrested illegal miners 28 illegal miners arrested, 85 excavators, 2 bulldozers seized in Western North

3 hours ago

Police arrest man in viral video attacking man with machete Police arrest man in viral video attacking man with machete

3 hours ago

Minority NPP runs to Speaker Bagbin over NIB’s attempted arrest of Ntim Fordjour Minority NPP runs to Speaker Bagbin over NIB’s attempted arrest of Ntim Fordjour

3 hours ago

REGSEC to demolish structures on Weija and Dansoman ramsar sites today REGSEC to demolish structures on Weija and Dansoman ramsar sites today

3 hours ago

The Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George Someone got defrauded of GHS64,000 in my name — Sam George preaches cyber litera...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line