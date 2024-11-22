ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Kurt Okraku kicked me out of the national team for refusing to join Dreams FC - Niger defender Najeeb Yakubu

Football News Kurt Okraku kicked me out of the national team for refusing to join Dreams FC - Niger defender Najeeb Yakubu
FRI, 22 NOV 2024

Former Ghana youth international Najeeb Yakubu has revealed that he was excluded from the national team by Kurt Okraku, the president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), after refusing to join Dreams FC.

Najeeb, who was part of the Black Starlets squad for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup in 2017, had standout performances in both Gabon and India.

Despite his success at the youth level, he never received a senior national team call-up, even though he was playing regularly for Ukrainian club Vorskla Poltava. Eventually, Najeeb switched his nationality and began playing for Niger in 2022.

Recently, he made headlines by helping Niger secure a surprising 2-1 victory over Ghana in the final round of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

In an interview with Joy Sports, Najeeb accused the GFA president of blocking his international call-ups after his U-17 career, attributing it to a personal grudge. He explained that Okraku had asked him to join Dreams FC, but he declined, which he believes led to a strained relationship with the GFA president.

"When I was in the Under 17, he [Kurt Okraku] wanted me to join his team, Dreams FC but unfortunately I couldn't join and he took it personal," he said.

"I think it's the GFA President who took out my passport from the U23 squad that travelled to Japan in 2021 for the friendlies. I think he had a personal problem with me."

Currently, Najeeb Yakubu plays for Kosovan club FC Prishtina.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

52 minutes ago

Armed robbers attack Forex Bureau in Lapaz, vanish under mysterious circumstances Armed robbers attack Forex Bureau in Lapaz, vanish under mysterious circumstance...

2 hours ago

Police on manhunt for armed robbers who attempted to attack forex bureau at Lapaz Police on manhunt for armed robbers who attempted to attack forex bureau at Lapa...

2 hours ago

President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Election 2024: Right to free and fair 2024 elections non-negotiable — Akufo-Addo

2 hours ago

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah Trust Bawumia at your wan risk, he is nothing but a deceiver – Elvis Afriyie Ank...

2 hours ago

C/R: Agona Asafo Traditional Council bans political campaigns over 'beating of war drums' C/R: Agona Asafo Traditional Council bans political campaigns over 'beating of w...

3 hours ago

Election 2024: EC to count presidential ballots before parliamentary ballots Election 2024: EC to count presidential ballots before parliamentary ballots

3 hours ago

Woman sues Police Service, officer, and AG over brutality; demanding GHC6 million compensation Woman sues Police Service, officer, and AG over brutality; demanding GHC6 millio...

3 hours ago

Trust Prof Smart Sarpong's research over Mussa Dankwa's Global Info Analytics — NEIP CEO begs Ghanaians Trust Prof Smart Sarpong's research over Mussa Dankwa's Global Info Analytics — ...

3 hours ago

North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa ‘Expired’ rice scandal: FDA officials must be fired; independent inquiry needed ...

3 hours ago

NDC’s rigging claims are just excuses; Bawumia is a magnet for victory — Allotey Jacobs NDC’s rigging claims are just excuses; Bawumia is a magnet for victory — Allotey...

Just in....

Who wins the 2024 presidential race?

Started: 18-11-2024 | Ends: 07-12-2024
body-container-line