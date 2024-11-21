Retain Otto Addo for 2026 World Cup qualifiers - Nana Akomea urges GFA despite AFCON qualifier collapse

Vice chairman of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Manifesto Committee, Nana Akomea, has urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to retain Otto Addo despite calls for his sacking.

The 47-year-old trainer has come under intense pressure to quit his job after failing to guide the Black Stars to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Ghana finished bottom in Group F with three points after six games.

Following the horrendous performances of the team, there have been calls to dismiss the former Ghana international.

However, Nana Akomeah speaking on Joy FM, defended Otto Addo, despite his failure to qualify Ghana for next year's AFCON in Morocco.

"I don't think we should get into a panic mode yet. I know there are widespread calls for the coach to be relieved of his (duties)."

"Listen, we have the World Cup Qualification ahead of us. I believe we should maintain the coach to take us through the qualification series."

Nana Akomea further argued that such reactions have not helped Ghana in the past.

"Any sign of trouble, we change the coach to bring in another coach and then we get into trouble again," he said.

"So I believe we should maintain the coach to lead us into the qualifiers. If that one too, we end the cycle without qualification, then we can take a decision," he added.

Meanwhile, the GFA will take a decision on Otto Addo's future on November 27, 2024, after a stalemate on Wednesday's review meeting.

Meanwhile, the GFA, in a circular on Thursday, has also announced the dissolution of the Black Stars management committee.

Otto Addo, who succeeded Chris Hughton earlier this year signed a 34-month deal with an option of 24 month deal.