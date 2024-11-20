Otto Addo capable of qualifying Ghana to 2026 World Cup despite AFCON qualifier collapse - Henry Asante Twum 

Communications Director for the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum is confident that Otto Addo and his coaching staff still have what it takes to secure Ghana's qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

Following the Black Stars' failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the technical team has faced mounting criticism, with many Ghanaians calling for their dismissal.

However, speaking in an interview with Asempa FM, Asante Twum acknowledged the challenges but expressed confidence in Addo's ability to guide the team to qualification for the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

"Otto Addo qualified us for the World Cup in Qatar but at that time, there was Chris Hughton, George Boateng and Didi Dramani," he said.

"I admit that this time, it is different but I believe that Otto Addo and his technical team are competent and capable of delivering Cup qualification," he added.

Addo is currently assisted by John Paintsil and Joseph Laumann, with Fatau Dauda serving as the goalkeeper trainer.

Ghana, currently in second place in Group I with 9 points, will face Chad and Madagascar in the upcoming qualifiers.