Otto Addo must be given the chance to finish World Cup qualifiers despite AFCON failure - Laryea Kingson

WED, 20 NOV 2024

Former Black Starlets head coach, Laryea Kingston says under-fire Black Stars coach Otto Addo deserves a chance to play in the World Cup qualifiers amid calls for his dismissal.

The 47-year-old has come under scrutiny after the Black Stars failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament after drawing 1-1 with Angola in Luanda before suffering a 2-1 defeat against Niger in the final group game at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Ghana finished at the bottom of Group F with three points without a win.

In an interview with Flashscore, Kingston argued that making a coaching change at this stage would be a “disaster” and believes that Addo should be allowed to lead Ghana through the World Cup qualifiers.

“For me at the moment, we shouldn’t change anything,” Kingston said. “I think Otto is even disappointed in himself. And I believe by now he’s trying to ask himself questions about what really happened and what he can do to improve it.”

Kingston, who is well aware of the pressures of coaching at the highest level, highlighted the need for continuity rather than another managerial change.

“If we change the coach and the technical team and bring new faces, it will be a disaster,” he stated.

According to Kingston, allowing Addo to finish the World Cup qualifiers, suggests that there may still be a chance for Ghana to qualify. Black Stars are joint top in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with six games remaining.

“I think we should allow him to at least finish the World Cup qualifiers – who knows? Maybe he can qualify. And then after that, we make a decision as a country. So we should give him another opportunity.”

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council is scheduled to meet on Wednesday to discuss the performance of the Black Stars, with the outcome of the meeting potentially influencing the future of Otto Addo’s tenure as coach.

