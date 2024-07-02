George Boateng's experience and knowledge will greatly help us - Coventry City Manager Mark Robins

Coventry Manager Mark Gordon Robins beleives George Boateng's experience and knowledge will help the side.

The former Black Stars assistant has been named as the first-team coach for the English Championship side and will be assisted by Rhys Carr.

Both gaffers joined the Sky Blues with immediate effect as the team assembled for the start of pre-season training at Ryton, joining goalkeeping coach Aled Williams as part of the Club’s first-team coaching staff.

“We are very pleased to welcome George and Rhys to Coventry City," Coventry Manager Mark Gordon Robins said.

“They both impressed us during the extensive recruitment process for this important role and each brought key skills to the football department.

“Their experience and knowledge will greatly aid our work to maximise the performance and preparation of our team, both in advance of, and on matchdays, and we are excited to begin working with them," he added.

Boateng is a familiar face to City supporters, having played 57 games and scored 7 goals for the Club from 1998 to 1999 after a move from Feyenoord.

He famously netted twice as the Sky Blues won in the league against Aston Villa at Villa Park for the first time in 63 years.

The former midfield dynamo also had spells in England at Aston Villa, Middlesbrough, Hull City and Nottingham Forest. Ghanaian-born, Boateng represented the Netherlands on four occasions.