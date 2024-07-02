ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

George Boateng's experience and knowledge will greatly help us - Coventry City Manager Mark Robins

Football News George Boateng's experience and knowledge will greatly help us - Coventry City Manager Mark Robins
TUE, 02 JUL 2024 LISTEN

Coventry Manager Mark Gordon Robins beleives George Boateng's experience and knowledge will help the side.

The former Black Stars assistant has been named as the first-team coach for the English Championship side and will be assisted by Rhys Carr.

Both gaffers joined the Sky Blues with immediate effect as the team assembled for the start of pre-season training at Ryton, joining goalkeeping coach Aled Williams as part of the Club’s first-team coaching staff.

“We are very pleased to welcome George and Rhys to Coventry City," Coventry Manager Mark Gordon Robins said.

“They both impressed us during the extensive recruitment process for this important role and each brought key skills to the football department.

“Their experience and knowledge will greatly aid our work to maximise the performance and preparation of our team, both in advance of, and on matchdays, and we are excited to begin working with them," he added.

Boateng is a familiar face to City supporters, having played 57 games and scored 7 goals for the Club from 1998 to 1999 after a move from Feyenoord.

He famously netted twice as the Sky Blues won in the league against Aston Villa at Villa Park for the first time in 63 years.

The former midfield dynamo also had spells in England at Aston Villa, Middlesbrough, Hull City and Nottingham Forest. Ghanaian-born, Boateng represented the Netherlands on four occasions.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

9 hours ago

Ex-gratia hasn’t served its purpose, let’s scrap it – Speaker Bagbin Ex-gratia hasn’t served its purpose, let’s scrap it – Speaker Bagbin

9 hours ago

Free SHS Bill: SHS to be extended from 3 to 6 years Free SHS Bill: SHS to be extended from 3 to 6 years

11 hours ago

Accra Mall’s Chicken Inn Manager jailed 5years for stealing GHC19,904 Accra Mall’s Chicken Inn Manager jailed 5years for stealing GHC19,904

11 hours ago

Bawumia to present Napo as Running Mate to NPP National Council on Thursday Bawumia to present Napo as Running Mate to NPP National Council on Thursday

11 hours ago

Dangote, Supacem, Ghacem, Diamond Cement, CIMAF, other cement manufacturers boycott meeting with KT Hammond over price regulation Dangote, Supacem, Ghacem, Diamond Cement, CIMAF, other cement manufacturers boyc...

11 hours ago

Inflation drops to 23.1% as fiscal and monetary policies take effect Inflation drops to 23.1% as fiscal and monetary policies take effect

12 hours ago

Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam[left] and Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe Finance Minister Amin Adam has been impressive so far — Franklin Cudjoe

12 hours ago

Dr. Henry Kwabena Kokofu [File Photo] 2024 election: Henry Kwabena Kokofu rallies support for Bawumia-Napo ticket

12 hours ago

Alleged lavish Miami trip: Sammy Gyamfi sues Asaase Radio, Wilberforce Asare, two others for defamation Alleged lavish Miami trip: Sammy Gyamfi sues Asaase Radio, Wilberforce Asare, tw...

Just in....
body-container-line