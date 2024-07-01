Aston Villa sign midfielder Ross Barkley from Luton

Aston Villa have signed midfielder Ross Barkley from Luton Town on a permanent deal.

The 30-year-old made 32 Premier League appearances for Luton, who were relegated from the top flight, in 2023-24.

Barkley spent the 2020-21 season on loan at Aston Villa from Chelsea.

The former Everton midfielder also made 33 appearances for England between 2013 and 2019.

Luton manager Rob Edwards said Barkley "still wants to play for England and believes this gives him the best chance to do so".

“It was great to work with him for a season," Edwards told the club website.

"He was amazing, provided lots of good memories for us all and the supporters fell in love with him, but I’m sure everyone will understand the opportunity."

Barkley made 150 appearances for Everton over eight years and was regarded as one of England's most promising talents, featuring in the Three Lions side at the 2014 World Cup.

He joined Chelsea in a £15m move in 2018 but left by mutual consent at the start of the 2022-23 season after 100 appearances for the club.

A spell at Luton helped Barkley find his feet in the top flight once again after just nine starts in 27 appearances during a one-year spell with Ligue 1 Nice.

Barkley's arrival follows Villa's double signing of Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea, who joined for a combined 22m euros (£18.6m) on Monday.

On Friday, Villa completed the signing of Chelsea left-back Ian Maatsen for £35m, while they have also signed striker Lewis Dobbin from Everton.