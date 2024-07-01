Euro 2024: I did not enjoy playimg against Croatia - Nico Williams

Spanish winger Nico Williams expressed his dissatisfaction with his performance against Croatia during the ongoing 2024 European Championship.

Despite Spain's victory over the 2018 World Cup finalists, Nico Williams, who was substituted in the 69th minute, admitted to not enjoying his time on the field.

Concerned about his place in the squad, he vowed to redeem himself in the next match against Italy, determined to give his best.

"I didn't play with joy," he told the coaching staff. "I'm going to give it my all in the next game.”

Following his disappointing display, Nico Williams rebounded with strong performances, culminating in his first goal for Spain during their 4-1 victory over Georgia.

His resurgence has solidified his position in the team, with expectations high as Spain prepares to face Germany in the upcoming quarterfinal match on Friday.