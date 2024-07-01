ModernGhana logo
Nico Williams has been a good example to Lamine Yamal - Spanish FA spokesperson

The spokesperson for the Spanish Football Federation, Javier Gómez Matallanas says Nico Williams is a good example to Lamine Yamal.

The young wingers have lit up the ongoing European Championship in Germany with their impressive performances for Spain.

In their four games played, Yamal and Williams have contributed significantly to the success of Spain.

Yamal has grabbed two assists while Williams has scored once and has one assist.

The pair are said to be good friends after meeting at the Spanish Federation in Las Rozas in Madrid in March, before Spain's friendly games against Colombia and Brazil.

According to Matallanas, Yamal copies everything Williams does since he has been a good mentor.

"He's a good example to him," says a spokesman for the federation. "Lamine copies everything Nico does.

"Nico gets up, gets ready and goes in search of Lamine. He knocks on the door of the Barca player's room and insists: 'Come on, we don't have to be late'."

In a European Championship qualifier against Georgia last September, Nico and Yamal were brought on and since then Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has never looked back.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

