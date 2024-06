LISTEN

Ghana failed to get a slot for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Beach Volleyball when they placed fourth at the FIVB Continental Cup in Agadir, Morocco.

According to the players, the exposure and experience alone were massive and called for more competition.

“Not a good result but we gave it our all and for the level of play achieved. Thanks for the support and good wishes and I will still fight for my dreams” said Eric Tsatu, one of the top players.