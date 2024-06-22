ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2024 Women's AFCON rescheduled to July 2025

Women Football 2024 Women's AFCON rescheduled to July 2025
SAT, 22 JUN 2024 LISTEN

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced that the next Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) will take place in July 2025.

Originally set to be held this year in Morocco, the tournament was rescheduled to next year following a decision at a CAF Council meeting on Friday, June 21.

The 21-day event will kick off on July 5, 2025, and conclude on July 26, 2025.

This decision comes after months of uncertainty following the completion of the qualifiers.

CAF president Patrice Motsepe expressed his admiration for the rapid growth of women’s football in Africa, anticipating great success for WAFCON Morocco 2024.

“I am also impressed by the enormous growth of Women’s Football in Africa and I am expecting the WAFCON Morocco 2024 to be immensely successful,” CAF president Patrice Motsepe said.

“We will continue to make significant progress in developing and ensuring that African football is globally competitive and among the best in the world."

He also expressed gratitude to King Mohamed VI of Morocco, the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF), its President Fouzi Lekjaa, the government, and the people of Morocco for their support in hosting the CAF TotalEnergies AFCON Morocco 2025 and the CAF TotalEnergies WAFCON Morocco 2024.

"CAF is grateful to King Mohamed VI of Morocco, the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (“FRMF”), its President Fouzi Lekjaa, the Government, and the people of Morocco for hosting the CAF TotalEnergies AFCON Morocco 2025 and the CAF TotalEnergies WAFCON Morocco 2024.”

Ghana's Black Queens, who missed out on the competition since 2018, have secured qualification for this upcoming event.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

14 hours ago

Ghana Boundary Commission to brief Parliament on June 26 Ghana Boundary Commission to brief Parliament on June 26 

14 hours ago

GRA needs to justify why SML still needs to operate –CBOD CEO GRA needs to justify why SML still needs to operate –CBOD CEO

14 hours ago

National Service Scheme clarifies GH40 online activation enrolment fee National Service Scheme clarifies GH¢40 online activation enrolment fee

14 hours ago

Kasoa: Tipper truck driver dies, two others critically injured Kasoa: Tipper truck driver dies, two others critically injured

14 hours ago

Gov’t has initiated payment of GHS47 million to us; not GHS80 million – WAEC clarifies Gov’t has initiated payment of GHS47 million to us; not GHS80 million – WAEC cla...

17 hours ago

You will be arrested, prosecuted if you engage the services of land guards –Ashanti REGSEC warns You will be arrested, prosecuted if you engage the services of land guards –Asha...

17 hours ago

Deputy Interior Minister, Naana Eyiah Quansah Everyone stands to benefit if refugees are included in society — Deputy Interior...

17 hours ago

Next NDC government to invest $3 billion in creating digital jobs — Mahama Next NDC government to invest $3 billion in creating digital jobs — Mahama

17 hours ago

Medical Laboratory professional workers suspend strike Medical Laboratory professional workers suspend strike

17 hours ago

Kayayei graduates receive start-up packs to start businesses Kayayei graduates receive start-up packs to start businesses  

Just in....
body-container-line