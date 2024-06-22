2024 Women's AFCON rescheduled to July 2025

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced that the next Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) will take place in July 2025.

Originally set to be held this year in Morocco, the tournament was rescheduled to next year following a decision at a CAF Council meeting on Friday, June 21.

The 21-day event will kick off on July 5, 2025, and conclude on July 26, 2025.

This decision comes after months of uncertainty following the completion of the qualifiers.

CAF president Patrice Motsepe expressed his admiration for the rapid growth of women’s football in Africa, anticipating great success for WAFCON Morocco 2024.

“We will continue to make significant progress in developing and ensuring that African football is globally competitive and among the best in the world."

He also expressed gratitude to King Mohamed VI of Morocco, the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF), its President Fouzi Lekjaa, the government, and the people of Morocco for their support in hosting the CAF TotalEnergies AFCON Morocco 2025 and the CAF TotalEnergies WAFCON Morocco 2024.

Ghana's Black Queens, who missed out on the competition since 2018, have secured qualification for this upcoming event.