ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Friedkin Group agrees deal for Everton takeover

By BBC
Football News Friedkin Group agrees deal for Everton takeover
SAT, 15 JUN 2024 LISTEN

The Friedkin Group has agreed a deal in principle to complete a takeover of Everton, BBC Sport understands.

Chairman Dan Friedkin, who also owns Roma, is now strong favourite to purchase the Toffees after jumping ahead of four other bidders.

A decision over whether Friedkin wants to exercise the option of buying current owner Farhad Moshiri's 94% stake could come by the weekend.

American businessman Friedkin, who has a reported net worth of £4.8bn, wants Serie A side Roma and Premier League club Everton to sit at the top of a multi-club model.

Moshiri is now expected to grant the group a period of exclusivity.

Friedkin has moved in front of four rival bidders, including UK-based investment firm Vici Private Finance, MSP Sports Capital, local businessmen Andy Bell and George Downing and a consortium involving a Saudi royal.

Everton finished 15th last season after being docked eight points in total for breaching Premier League financial rules.

They must comply with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules by the end of this month.

They are also scheduled to make a payment to US-based firm MSP, who are one of Friedkin's rival bidders having loaned the club around £158m.

Everton have confirmed their move to a new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock for the start of the 2025-26 season.

The Friedkin Group took control of Serie A side Roma in 2020 and oversaw the appointment of manager Jose Mourinho the following year.

Top Stories

16 hours ago

La General Hospital will be completed on schedule - Okoe-Boye La General Hospital will be completed on schedule - Okoe-Boye

16 hours ago

We wont comply with your directive; go to court CETAG fires FWSC We won’t comply with your directive; go to court – CETAG fires FWSC

16 hours ago

Health Ministry to implement NHISpolicy for foreigners July 1 Health Ministry to implement NHIS policy for foreigners July 1

16 hours ago

Dr Hassan Ayariga founder and flagbearer of APC Recycling of NDC, NPP for 32 years has led to hardship in Ghana - Hassan Ayariga

16 hours ago

A royal dispute has forced the banning of Kano's annual Durbar festival and horse parade to celebrate Eid. By STEFAN HEUNIS (AFP) Outrage as Nigerian city bans Eid parade over royal tensions

16 hours ago

FWSC orders CETAG to call off strike FWSC orders CETAG to call off strike

17 hours ago

Vim Lady 'Sinking' Bawumia has turned to rescuer Ken Agyapong to confront Mahama — Vim La...

17 hours ago

New Standard-Based Curriculum to offer flexible pathways for SHS students — NaCCA New Standard-Based Curriculum to offer flexible pathways for SHS students — NaCC...

17 hours ago

Ga South: One person killed after shooting incident involving landguards Ga South: One person killed after shooting incident involving landguards

17 hours ago

President of Kenya, William Ruto Africa faces relentless global challenges — Kenya's President Ruto

Just in....
body-container-line