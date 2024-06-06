ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

James Maddison cut from England squad for Euro 2024

By BBC
Football News James Maddison cut from England squad for Euro 2024
THU, 06 JUN 2024 LISTEN

James Maddison will not be included in England's 26-man squad for Euro 2024.

The Tottenham midfielder was called up by Gareth Southgate to the provisional 33-man selection.

He featured in England's friendly against Bosnia-Herzegovina on Monday, coming off the bench in the 3-0 win at St James' Park.

But he is one of seven players who will be cut from the squad when the final 26 is announced on Saturday.

The 27-year-old has seven senior England caps and was part of Southgate's line-up for the 2022 World Cup, although he did not make an appearance in Qatar.

Maddison joined Tottenham in a £40m move from Leicester last summer but endured an inconsistent season after a strong start was disrupted by injury.

He has now been cut from the England squad which will travel to Germany for Euro 2024, with Southgate having to drop another six.

The final England squad for the tournament will be announced on Saturday, after their last warm-up friendly against Iceland at Wembley the night before.

One person not ruled out is Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw, who returned to training on Wednesday after a long injury lay-off.

Top Stories

7 hours ago

My kids need their father — Funny Face to ex-wife My kids need their father — Funny Face to ex-wife

7 hours ago

I acquired gun to protect myself against Hawa Koomson – Awutu Senya East NDC PC I acquired gun to protect myself against Hawa Koomson – Awutu Senya East NDC PC

11 hours ago

NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama Election 2024: NDC more popular than its flagbearer Mahama — Survey

11 hours ago

Election 2024: NDC is Ghanas only better option – NDC PC Phillis Okunor Election 2024: NDC is Ghana’s only better option – NDC PC Phillis Okunor

11 hours ago

Fire destroys wooden structures at Circle ECOMOG Fire destroys wooden structures at Circle ECOMOG

11 hours ago

NDC, NPP supporters clash at Yendi vote transfer centre, two persons sustain injuries NDC, NPP supporters clash at Yendi vote transfer centre, two persons sustain inj...

11 hours ago

DumsorMustStop vigil to proceed June 8 #DumsorMustStop vigil to proceed June 8

13 hours ago

Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin 'Mahama and NDC have nothing to turn the corner of the economy, dazzling in the ...

14 hours ago

Charles Kusi Appiah Kubi, Head of the Business and Economic Bureau at GUTA Businesses have lost over 56% of working capital in six months due to economic w...

14 hours ago

Aerial view of the Holy Spirit Cathedral Holy Spirit Cathedral seeks GHS6.5 million to renovate 67-year-old edifice

Just in....
body-container-line