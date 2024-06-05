ModernGhana logo
Promotion to Premier League is as a result of consistency’ – Young Apostles President Samuel Anim Addo

WED, 05 JUN 2024 LISTEN

President of Young Apostles, Samuel Anim Addo, attributes his team's promotion to the Ghana Premier League to their dedicated efforts and strategic planning.

Young Apostles secured their spot in the top flight next season after a thrilling victory over Techoman Heroes on penalties this Tuesday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Wenchi-based team triumphed 4-3 in the shootout following a 1-1 draw after 120 minutes in the Division One League Zone 1 playoff at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Reflecting on the game, Anim Addo expressed his pride, stating, "I am very proud. It's the result of hard work, the reward for dedication, the reward for commitment, and our consistent strategy."

"We've been consistent. Our strategy has worked perfectly, and we built the team from scratch with youthful players. This is the result."

Young Apostles now join Vision FC and Basake Holy Stars as the three teams from Division One that will compete in Ghana's top flight for the 2024/25 season.

