ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Thu, 30 May 2024 Football News

I cannot imagine playing AFCON without Ghana - Nigeria coach Manu Garba

I cannot imagine playing AFCON without Ghana - Nigeria coach Manu Garba
LISTEN

Nigeria U-17 head coach Manu Garba has called on the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to allocate additional slots to the West African Football Union (WAFU) Zone B after Nigeria's Super Eaglets defeated host Ghana to secure third place in the 2024 WAFU B AFCON Championship.

The WAFU Zone B AFCON, held in Ghana, served as a qualification tournament for the 2025 U-17 AFCON with the finalists of this tournament expected to compete at the biennial U-17 AFCON, where the top four teams will earn spots in the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

The FIFA U-17 World Cup has been expanded to include 48 teams, with Africa expected to provide ten representatives from the U-17 AFCON for next year's tournament in Qatar.

With the expansion of the 2025 U-17 FIFA World Cup from 24 to 48 teams, Africa's representation will increase to nine or ten teams instead of the previous four.

WAFU B U-17 AFCON is awaiting confirmation from CAF regarding the number of teams that will qualify for the 2025 U-17 AFCON. Nigeria and Ghana could secure qualification if CAF decides to allocate two additional slots to WAFU.

Speaking at the post-match press conference after the victory over Ghana, Golden Eaglets manager Manu Garba advocated for four teams from WAFU Zone B to qualify for the U-17 AFCON.

Garba emphasized that Nigeria is the most successful team in FIFA U-17 World Cup history, with Ghana ranking third since the competition began in 1985.

"We have communicated with the Federation. They know that we started late, and I believe we will prepare very well for the Africa Cup of Nations," Garba said.

"Ten countries are going to represent Africa in the World Cup. So I believe CAF will do well to take all four nations from this tournament. Why? Because West Africa (WAFU) B is the stronghold of African football."

Garba highlighted that Nigeria is ranked number one globally at the U-17 level, followed by Brazil and then Ghana. "We also have Côte d’Ivoire, who have won bronze," he added. "Even Niger. Why shouldn’t CAF give us four slots from this zone? I think it’s imperative for the WAFU officials to follow up on this."

"I cannot imagine playing an AFCON without Ghana or Nigeria," Garba concluded.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

11 minutes ago

Dr. Stephen Amoah, Deputy Finance Minister Those blaming cedi depreciation on NPP government displaying intellectual dishon...

11 minutes ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama Accra is grid-locked, has expanded to its limit — Mahama observes

12 hours ago

UWR: Rainstorm causes havoc in Tumu UW/R: Rainstorm causes havoc in Tumu 

12 hours ago

Akufo-Addo reaffirms commitment to advance technical education Akufo-Addo reaffirms commitment to advance technical education  

12 hours ago

Bawumia pledges to assist labour institutions to protect workers under his government Bawumia pledges to assist labour institutions to protect workers under his gover...

12 hours ago

EC to lay new bill before Parliament for GhanaCard as sole identity for voter registration EC to lay new bill before Parliament for GhanaCard as sole identity for voter re...

12 hours ago

Ambulance case: Yeboah Dame's image tattered and badly bruised, he must be sacked immediately - AriseGhana Ambulance case: Yeboah Dame's image tattered and badly bruised, he must be sacke...

13 hours ago

Fuel prices to rise again in June — IES Fuel prices to rise again in June — IES

13 hours ago

'I'm the king of headlines, I make bold ideas' —Cheddar clarifies his 'sea to Kumasi' policy 'I'm the king of headlines, I make bold ideas' — Cheddar clarifies his 'sea to K...

13 hours ago

Joyce Bawah Mogtari Mahama has not promised to stabilise struggling cedi in his first 100 days as pr...

Just in....
body-container-line