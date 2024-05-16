ModernGhana logo
Black Starlets defeats Côte d’Ivoire 5-1

By Frank Owusu Obimpeh II Contributor
THU, 16 MAY 2024 LISTEN

Blacks starlet today at the Legon stadium defeated the Ivorian U-17 side 5-1 in the WAFU African Cup qualifier competition that is currently being hosted in Ghana.

An ecstatic Laryea Kingston who Coaches Ghana Black Starlet expressed happiness when his team defeated his Ivorian counterpart.

Black starlet as early in the 27th minute through Joseph Narbi, scored the first goal and he doubled it before the end of the first half.

In the second half, Ghana's Godfred Sarpong put gain ahead again making it three goals in the 48 minutes. The Ivoriens pulled one back in the 50 minutes.

Laryea Kingston, the head coach in searching for more goals made three substitutions in the 72 minute and brought in Mark Kagawa Mensah who fired in the fifth goal in the 91st minute to make it a complete overhaul.

In a post-match interview, Ghana's coach Laryea expressed happiness about the results and stated that his players have been responding to training.

He added that his team will focus on matches one at a time.

The Black Starlet will now play Benin on Tuesday (21 May) at the University of Ghana Stadium.

