Juventus beat Atalanta to win Coppa Italia

By BBC
Football News
THU, 16 MAY 2024
GETTY IMAGES Image caption: Juventus players celebrate winning the Coppa Italia

Juventus won their first major trophy in three years as they beat Atalanta 1-0 to lift a record-extending 15th Coppa Italia.

Dusan Vlahovic scored the only goal in Rome's Stadio Olimpico after just four minutes when he received Andrea Cambiaso's pass before finishing from 12 yards out.

The Serbia striker later had a goal disallowed for offside.

Atalanta's Ademola Lookman and Juve's Fabio Miretti hit the woodwork late on.

Under-pressure Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri, who has won a record five Coppas Italia, was sent off towards the end of the game for dissent.

Atalanta's wait to win a first trophy since the 1963 Coppa Italia goes on - but they have another chance to end that drought next week with the Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen in Dublin.

