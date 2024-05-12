ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Inaki Williams scores 100th goal as Athletic Bilbao held at home by Osasuna

Football News Inaki Williams scores 100th goal as Athletic Bilbao held at home by Osasuna
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Ghana forward, Inaki Williams, continued his impressive scoring streak for Athletic Bilbao by netting his 12th goal of the season in a thrilling comeback draw against Osusuna on Saturday night.

Williams reached a significant milestone by scoring his 100th goal for the club in the 2-2 draw at the San Mames stadium.

This goal marked his third in the last two games, making it his most productive campaign in the Red and White jersey.

Athletic Bilbao found themselves trailing for the first 50 minutes of the game after goals from Raul Garcia and Reuben Garcia for the visitors.

However, Williams initiated the comeback by reducing the deficit with a superb finish on the hour mark.

In the dying minutes of extra time, substitute Asier Villalibre secured a crucial point for Athletic Bilbao, who are chasing a UEFA Champions League spot.

Born in Bilbao, Williams has been a beloved figure among fans since his senior debut for the club in 2015.

He achieved a cult hero status at Athletic Club, especially after their recent Copa del Rey triumph last month.

Inaki Williams will hope to continue his impressive performances when they visit Celta Vigo on Wednesday then host Sevilla before wrapping up their season at Rayo Vallecano.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

15 minutes ago

Britain's Prince Harry C, Duke of Sussex, took part in a Lagos basketball exhibition on his visit to Nigeria to promote the Invictus Games. By Kola Sulaimon AFP Prince Harry, Meghan end Nigeria tour with Lagos visit

1 hour ago

Presby Boys, Legon beat Prempeh College in Sharks Quiz Presby Boys, Legon beat Prempeh College in Sharks Quiz

1 hour ago

CETAG members disapprove governments approach to implementing NLCs Compulsory Arbitration Awards CETAG members disapprove government’s approach to implementing NLC’s Compulsory ...

2 hours ago

Voter registration: NPP's Richard Ahiagbah denies claims of double registration Voter registration: NPP's Richard Ahiagbah denies claims of double registration

2 hours ago

RFIIsabelle Chenu Senegal buys back library of poet-president Léopold Senghor from France

3 hours ago

Ghana will lobby AU for intercontinental initiative on reparations – Akufo-Addo Ghana will lobby AU for intercontinental initiative on reparations – Akufo-Addo

3 hours ago

Energy Commission warned gov't in 2023 about looming dumsor, issued advisory Energy Commission warned gov't in 2023 about looming dumsor, issued advisory

3 hours ago

Dr John Kwabena Kwakye Dollarise Ghana’s economy to curb cedi depreciation — Dr Kwakye tells gov't

3 hours ago

NPP doesn't have flagbearer with Albion engine — Ken Kuranchie NPP doesn't have flagbearer with Albion engine — Ken Kuranchie

3 hours ago

Afari Gyan is the most pragmatic EC Chair Ghana has had, Jean Mensa has failed abysmally – Franklin Cudjoe Afari Gyan is the most pragmatic EC Chair Ghana has had, Jean Mensa has failed a...

Just in....
body-container-line