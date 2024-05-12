Inaki Williams scores 100th goal as Athletic Bilbao held at home by Osasuna

Ghana forward, Inaki Williams, continued his impressive scoring streak for Athletic Bilbao by netting his 12th goal of the season in a thrilling comeback draw against Osusuna on Saturday night.

Williams reached a significant milestone by scoring his 100th goal for the club in the 2-2 draw at the San Mames stadium.

This goal marked his third in the last two games, making it his most productive campaign in the Red and White jersey.

Athletic Bilbao found themselves trailing for the first 50 minutes of the game after goals from Raul Garcia and Reuben Garcia for the visitors.

However, Williams initiated the comeback by reducing the deficit with a superb finish on the hour mark.

In the dying minutes of extra time, substitute Asier Villalibre secured a crucial point for Athletic Bilbao, who are chasing a UEFA Champions League spot.

Born in Bilbao, Williams has been a beloved figure among fans since his senior debut for the club in 2015.

He achieved a cult hero status at Athletic Club, especially after their recent Copa del Rey triumph last month.

Inaki Williams will hope to continue his impressive performances when they visit Celta Vigo on Wednesday then host Sevilla before wrapping up their season at Rayo Vallecano.