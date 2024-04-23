ModernGhana logo
Godwin Attram appointed head coach for Ghana U21 national team

Former Black Stars forward, Godwin Attram has been appointed head coach for the newly formed Ghana U21 national team.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced the appointment on Tuesday, April 23.

“As the Ghana Football Association takes steps to strengthen the developmental structures for youth football development, the Association has appointed Godwin Attram as the Head Coach of the newly established U21 national team.

“This strategic decision aligns with Ghana's Football Philosophy (DNA) launched in 2023, which aims at nurturing young talent and building a culture of excellence from grassroots level to the national stage,” a Ghana FA communique on the appointment said.

Meanwhile, the Ghana FA has appointed Nana Yaw Amankwah as assisted coach to help Godwin Attram.

In addition, Abdul Manaf Abubakar has been appointed as the Physiotherapist for the team.

The new appointments take effect immediately as the Ghana FA aims to track talents through the youth national teams up to the Black Stars level.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

