CAF Confederation Cup: Our game approach surprised Zamalek - Dreams FC coach Karim Zito

Dreams FC coach, Abdul Karim Zito expressed his conviction that Zamalek SC was taken aback by his tactical approach during Sunday's CAF Confederation Cup semi-final first-leg encounter.

Zito's squad managed to hold the Egyptian giants to a goalless draw at the Cairo International Stadium, surprising many with their resilience and organization.

‘‘They were surprised (by our performance levels). When you look at our position in the league, it will give you a different impression of Dreams. They saw us as small boys but before they realized, they had to push and push but could not get it (the results)," Zito told Joy Sports following their arrival on Monday afternoon.

Looking forward to the second leg, Zito hinted at a shift in strategy from the first leg's cautious approach.

"I will change the pattern (of play) anyway. We will not sit back (like we did in the first leg) because a 1-0 scoreline may not be ideal.

"We will both have chances but the advantage we have is that we are playing at home and they won’t have the 12th man behind them in Kumasi," he concluded.

Dreams FC will undergo two training sessions in Accra before departing on Wednesday evening for the return leg.

The decisive match is set to take place at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, April 28, with kickoff scheduled for 16:00 GMT.