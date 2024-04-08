ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Fenerbahce field U19 side then leave pitch in Super Cup against Galatasaray

By BBC
Football News Galatasaray celebrated winning the trophy after the match ended prematurely
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Galatasaray celebrated winning the trophy after the match ended prematurely

Fenerbahce fielded their under-19 side in the Turkish Super Cup against rivals Galatasaray - and the young side walked off the pitch after one minute in protest at alleged unfair treatment.

Fenerbahce had asked for the match to be postponed as they face a Europa League quarter-final against Olympiakos of Greece on Thursday.

Football authorities rejected the plea.
A Mauro Icardi goal had given Galatasaray the lead before their opponents appeared to forfeit the game.

The match was abandoned and Galatasaray celebrated winning the Super Cup.

Earlier on Sunday, Fenerbahce president Ali Koc gave a news conference at which he said: "It is time for Turkish football to be reset."

Following the abandoned game, Fenerbahce issued a statement saying the club took to the field "not to win but to defend the truth", adding they will "continue to stand tall".

Fenerbahce had also called for a foreign referee to take charge of the game, citing unfavourable treatment from Turkish referees.

It comes days after the Turkish Football Federation sanctioned two Fenerbahce players with one-match bans. The sanction was imposed after Trabzonspor fans stormed the pitch and fought with Fenerbahce players during a league game on 17 March.

Fenerbahce considered leaving the Turkish Super Lig but members voted against doing so.

Sunday's match was taking place about 1,000 kilometres from Istanbul where the two sides are based, in Sanliurfa - which was hit by a devastating earthquake last year.

Proceeds from the game were being donated to the victims of the earthquake, which claimed more than 53,500 lives.

The Super Cup was originally scheduled to take place in Riyadh in December but was postponed when Saudi organisers refused to allow players to wear warm-up shirts with the image of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of modern Turkey.

Top Stories

15 hours ago

Thousands of Rwandans congregated to honour victims of the 1994 genocide. By LUIS TATO AFP 'I am not alone': Rwandans remember 1994 genocide

22 hours ago

Building an international airport in Cape Coast will be as useless as the Ho airport —Kwami Sefa Kayi Building an international airport in Cape Coast will be as useless as the Ho air...

22 hours ago

Alans contributions to Ghana unparalleled – Nana Ohene Ntow Alan’s contributions to Ghana unparalleled – Nana Ohene Ntow

22 hours ago

Nungua Child Marriage: There's no age limit for betrothal – Legal Practitioner Nungua Child Marriage: There's no age limit for betrothal – Legal Practitioner

22 hours ago

CJ reopens Court of Appeal nationwide CJ reopens Court of Appeal nationwide

22 hours ago

Oforikrom: Body of missing three-year-old girl found, tongue missing Oforikrom: Body of missing three-year-old girl found, tongue missing

22 hours ago

Akufo-Addo submits 20 names for appointment to Court of Appeal Akufo-Addo submits 20 names for appointment to Court of Appeal

22 hours ago

Lets not stampede presidency in releasing KPMG report on SML-GRA contract — Martin Kpebu Let’s not stampede presidency in releasing KPMG report on SML-GRA contract — Mar...

22 hours ago

Underage marriage: Investigations must consider cultural practices – Prof Raymond Atuguba Underage marriage: Investigations must consider cultural practices – Prof Raymon...

24 hours ago

AFP YASUYOSHI CHIBA Rwanda marks 30 years since genocide that horrified the world

Just in....
body-container-line