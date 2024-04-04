Bayer Leverkusen thrash Dusseldorf to reach German Cup final

Bayer Leverkusen set up a German Cup final with Kaiserslautern by thrashing second-tier Fortuna Dusseldorf in their semi-final.

Goals from Jeremie Frimpong and Amine Adil gave Bundesliga leaders Leverkusen a comfortable lead inside 20 minutes.

Florian Wirtz then netted twice either side of half-time, with his second goal from the penalty spot, to complete a dominant display.

Leverkusen's sole German Cup win in 1993 was the club's last major trophy.

Kaiserslautern beat third-tier Saarbrucken 2-0 in their semi-final on Tuesday.

Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen remain unbeaten this season and in the hunt to win three trophies.

They are 13 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga as they chase a first-ever German league title and face West Ham in the Europa League quarter-finals later this month.

Leverkusen last reached the DFB-Pokal final in 2020 when they lost 4-2 to Bayern Munich.

Dusseldorf, who are third in the second tier, were hoping to reach the cup final for the first time since 1980.

This season's showpiece takes place on 25 May at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.