Serie A: Ruben Loftus-Cheek scores as Milan beat Fiorentina to close gap on Inter

By Eurosport
Football News AC Milan's English midfielder 08 Ruben Loftus-Cheek celebrates scoring AC Milan's first goal during the Italian Serie A football match between Fiorentina and AC Milan at the Artemio Franchi Stadium, in Florence on March 30, 2024.Image credit: Getty Images
Rafael Leao and Ruben Loftus-Cheek were on target as AC Milan strengthened their grip on second spot in Serie A with a 2-1 victory at Fiorentina.

The hosts paid an emotional pre-match tribute to their late GM Joe Barone following his sudden death earlier this month, but it could not inspire them to achieve a positive result against an in-form Rossoneri, who made it six wins on the spin across all competitions.

Loftus-Cheek opened the scoring from Leao’s delightful back heel on 47 minutes, but Alfred Duncan dragged La Viola level moments later with a stunning strike from distance.

Leao then made it three goals in six crazy second-half minutes with a powerful run and cool finish to put Milan back in charge.

Andrea Belotti went close to rescuing a draw for Fiorentina but could not find a way past Mike Maignan.

The result sees second-placed Milan move six points clear of Juventus in third, but they are still 11 shy of leaders Inter having played a game more.

Fiorentina sit 10th but do have a game in hand on their nearest rivals for the final European spots.

Milan will now host Lecce next Saturday prior to the first-leg of their all-Italian UEFA Europa League quarter-final with AS Roma. Fiorentina are at home to Atalanta in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final on Wednesday.

