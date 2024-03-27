Gareth Southgate reveals how Kobbie Mainoo breakthrough has changed England's Euro 2024 plans

Gareth Southgate has admitted Kobbie Mainoo's stunning breakthrough at Manchester United has changed England's plans moving forward.

Mainoo was a late inclusion in the England senior squad for the March international friendlies against both Brazil and Belgium, making his debut off the bench in the former before starting the latter.

While Mainoo impressed in his brief cameo against Brazil, the midfielder was the star of the show in the 2-2 draw with Belgium at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday, earning the player of the match award for his efforts in the middle of the park.

Speaking about the youngster's fantastic performances, Southgate hailed Mainoo's maturity and his unique skill set.

He said: "He gives us a different profile of midfield player to anything else we've got and we're really pleased with what he's done, he's adapted and adjusted brilliantly. You can't believe his age really, that he's taking it all in his stride as he has.

"He seems very mature, very calm, he knows he's making his way.

"We're absolutely delighted with what he's done, first and foremost. We know some of the core parts of that, we know who has been able to play at that level, we know who our very best players are, and the rest we've got a lot clearer picture of what people are capable of from the two games we've played."

Speaking about what the future holds for Mainoo in the England set-up, Southgate admitted the Man Utd midfielder's form 'blew apart' the plans he has moving forward.

He added: "We're just going to see how people are when they come back into form, whether they can do that fitness-wise with their clubs.

"But there's a lot of the season still to be played with his club. I had a plan on Saturday night for Tuesday that got blown apart in 12 hours so to have a plan for something in a two-and-a-half months time, at the moment, is frankly ridiculous.

"Everything that we've seen with his club, he reproduced in an England shirt which isn't always the case. Very calm, receives the ball so well under pressure, strong, so we are a little bit more open playing that way but the benefits with the ball were clear to see.

"Talking to him tactically, he seems able to take all those concepts on. A lot of young players now, with their academy education, are able to do that. You can see his comfort with the ball and receiving in tight areas."