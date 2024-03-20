ModernGhana logo
Women's 4x100m: Nigeria win gold as Ghana finish third in 2023 African Games

Athletics Women's 4x100m: Nigeria win gold as Ghana finish third in 2023 African Games
1 HOUR AGO

Team Nigeria emerged as the winner in the Women's 4x100m relay in the ongoing 2023 African Games as Ghana came third on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

Team Nigeria led by Tobi Amusan, won the race with a time of 43.05. The other members of the team include Moforehan Abinusawa, Justina Eyakpobeyan and Olajide Olayinka.

Team Liberia claim the silver medal with a 44.02. The team was made up of Morrison Ebony, Mccoy Maia Alyse, Collins Shania Kyree, and Smith-Barnett Destiny.

Ghana's team of Mary Boakye, Mensah Doris, Janet Mensah and Halutie Hor earned the bronze medal with a time of 44.21.

Nigeria have now won four gold medals today after beating Ghana in a close contest to win the 4x100m Men's relay.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

