OFFICIAL: Ghanaian attacker Maxwell Baakoh joins Ceramica Cleopatra FC

Ghanaian international Maxwell Baakoh has sealed a transfer to Egyptian top-flight side Ceramica Cleopatra to bolster the squad of the team in the 2020/2021 football season.

The club recently gained promotion to play in the Egyptian Premier League and are determined to keep hold of that status at the end of the upcoming campaign.

In line with that, the team has over the last few months been securing the services of top players to strengthen their squad.

Following successful talks with the representatives of Kwame Baakoh, Ceramica Cleopatra FC has managed to complete the signing of the player from Asante Kotoko.

The skilled attacking midfielder joins the Egyptian team after fallen down the pecking order at the Porcupine Warriors club.

At Ceramica Cleopatra FC, Maxwell Baakoh is teaming up with compatriots Winful Cobbinah and Kwame Bonsu who also recently joined the club.

The Ghanaian trip is now set to play a key role for the club and will hope to excel to be part of the success story of the Egyptian Premier League newcomers.