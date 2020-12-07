ModernGhanalogo

07.12.2020 Football News

Serie B: Mario Balotelli reunites with Kevin Prince-Boateng at A Monza

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
LISTEN DEC 7, 2020

Mario Balotelli has signed for Serie B side AC Monza until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old Italian, who has been without a club since leaving Brescia this summer, trained with Serie D side Franciacorta in November.

Balotelli also played for Inter, AC Milan, Liverpool and Manchester City.

The striker has reunited with his former AC Milan teammate, Kevin Prince Boateng who joined the club this summer.

Boateng moved to the club following his six months loan spell with Turkish SuperLig side, Besiktas.

Balotelli won the Champions League, three Serie A titles, the Coppa Italia and Italian Super Cup with Inter, for whom he scored 28 goals in 86 games.

He won the Premier League and FA Cup with City, scoring 30 goals in 80 matches.
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist

