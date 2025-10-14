ModernGhana logo
Tiwa Savage breaks silence on feud with Seyi Shay

  Tue, 14 Oct 2025
General News
TUE, 14 OCT 2025
Tiwa Savage and Seyi Shay

Nigerian songstress, Tiwa Savage, has revealed why she fell out with fellow singer Seyi Shay, shedding light on their infamous salon clash years ago.

Speaking on the Off Air podcast released on October 11, 2025, the 'Somebody's Son' hitmaker revealed that their fallout stemmed from a diss track and false accusations that she had tried to block opportunities for other female artists.

Tiwa dismissed the claims, insisting she has always been a strong advocate for women in the industry.

“If you do something to me, I'll let you know. I don't have to do it online. I'm not going to pretend we're cool in a salon when you've done a diss track,” she said.

The singer expressed deep hurt over rumours that she had tried to “block the bag” for Seyi Shay and Victoria Kimani, calling the allegations baseless.

“That was painful. I didn't know where it came from. If anyone says I blocked your bag, mention the person so I can address it. I would never do that; I'm so pro-women,” Tiwa clarified.

To back up her claims, Tiwa shared that while she was pregnant with her son Jamil, she actually lost a major endorsement deal with Seyi Shay.

“When I got pregnant, I was taken off the Pepsi Longer Throat campaign and Shay was booked instead. Go check — she was a brand ambassador, I wasn't. I never tried to stop anyone's bag. I wasn't even mad; I just hit the gym and got my body back,” she added.

The tension between the two stars first grabbed headlines in 2021 after a viral video showed Tiwa confronting Seyi Shay in a Lagos salon — a clash Tiwa seemed to be saying was sparked by Seyi's verse in Kiss Daniel's Fvck You Challenge in 2017, where she allegedly threw subtle jabs at Tiwa.

