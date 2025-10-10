"I Love You With Every Fibre In Me" - Mercy Johnson Celebrates Regina Daniels On Her Birthday

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson, is celebrating the birthday of her junior colleague Regina Daniels.

The award-winning movie star, shared stunning photos of the celebrant, stating that she is always overwhelmed whenever it comes to her.

She revealed that she is always left emotional whenever she needs to talk about Regina, stating that her kids and the actress own her heart.

Declaring her love for her, she wished her well, emphasizing that she loves her with every fibre in her.

She further stated labelled the celebrant as her own flesh and blood, affirming her love for her always.

She wrote:

"You already know how overwhelmed I get when it comes to you.

I have no words as I always get emotional each time I need to talk about you, you and my kids own my heart.

I truly understand love and sacrifice since all 5 of you came into my life and gave it a meaning.

I love you so much. Heaven knows I wish you well and even the Angels in heaven wonder how one can love another so much.

I love you with every fiber in me Gina.

You are my very own flesh and blood.

Happy Birthday Child. Love you always."