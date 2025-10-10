ModernGhana logo
‎"The One That God Used To Ease My Journey" - Woli Arole Writes Heartfelt Note To Wife To Celebrate Her Birthday

By Oluwarantimi Oludase
The One That God Used To Ease My Journey - Woli Arole Writes Heartfelt Note To Wife To Celebrate Her Birthday

Popular Nollywood actor-turned-pastor, Bayegun Oluwatoyin, better known as Woli Arole, is celebrating the birthday of his wife, today, October 10.

The outspoken cleric, via his Instagram page, shared a photo of his wife, declaring that today is a day of joy in heaven, and a day of jubilation in the sky.

Noting how the love of his life was born today, he described her as the one that God used to ease his journey, wishing her a happy birthday.

He emphasized that words can't explain how excited he is to be called her husband and crown, ushering her into new grace, new level, new story, and a blessed day.

He wrote:
"Today is a day of JOY in heaven. Today is the day of Jubilation in the sky. The love of my life was born today. @yemiielondon God's jewel to me was born today. The One that God used to ease my Journey was born today. Happy birthday lyawo Mi, the wife of my youth, my hunny bunny, my crème de la crème. Oporrrrrr!!!!. Words can't explain how happy I have to be called your Husband and being your CROWN. Welcome to the NEW!!!. NEW Grace, New Level, New Story. Have a Cherry day. Love you my darling wife.

@akinkorede.studios."

