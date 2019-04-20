Nigeria's Publiseer To Feature At Katapult Future Fest 2019 in Norway

Nigerian digital content distribution company, Publiseer, is among the impact tech startups that were hand-picked to feature at Katapult Future Fest 2019 , taking place in Oslo, Norway, from the 15th to 16th of May, 2019. Katapult Future Fest is a non-profit movement founded to drive positive societal change through technology and impact investing. Katapult Future Fest explores how exponential technology and impact investing can create a thriving future society for all.

As a selected startup, Publiseer will get stage time at Katapult Future Fest, in front of over 150 investors, and will be featured across all of Katapult Future Fest's media channels and networks. Publiseer will also take part in the investor matchmaking program, and have the chance to connect with other entrepreneurs, industry experts, and global changemakers.

By gathering entrepreneurs, change-makers, investors, thought-leaders and companies for a three-day program in Oslo, Katapult Future Fest challenges leaders across fields and generations to connect, discuss and collaborate towards a more sustainable and inclusive future. This year, the event will have a focus on consciousness, to understand the psychology of awareness and how we as humans can make conscious decisions in our use of technology.

Publiseer is a digital content distribution platform that allows independent African writers and musicians to publish, protect, promote and monetize their creative works on more than 400 partner stores in 100 countries, at no charge, with a single click. “Many budding authors and musicians in Africa cannot afford to publish, promote, monetize and protect their works, thus leaving their works and talents undiscovered. Some often have their works stolen or plagiarized without a due settlement,” says Chidi Nwaogu. Publiseer solves this problem.