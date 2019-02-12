BasketMouth, Folu Storms and Other Media Experts Set to Light up Viacom Session at Social Media Week 2019

Viacom International Media Networks Africa (VIMN Africa) is set to host a panel of Nigeria’s leading industry experts at Social Media Week Lagos on Tuesday, February 5th by 4:30 pm. Taking place at the Africa nxt Stage in Landmark Centre Victoria Island, the panellists will be discussing the theme ‘Music, Content and Consumer Experiences Changing The African Narrative’. With over 20,000 attendees across the week and an online social reach of 646 million, Social Media Week Lagos is now considered Africa's largest digital media and tech event.

Actor, voice-over artist, producer, and explorer, MTV Base’s VJ Folu Storms, will be moderating the conversation between the exemplary panel of five industry thought leaders.

The talented panel will include:

MTV Base Africa (ROA) Senior Channel Manager, VIMN Africa, Solafunmi Oyeneye;

Founder and Principal Consultant, Peaceville Entertainment Group, Ernest Audu;

CEO and Chief Creative Officer at X3M Ideas Limited and X3M Music, Steve Babaeko;

A-list comedian and actor, Bright Okpocha (Basketmouth) and Publisher of Nigerian Entertainment Today,

Founder of BlackHouse Media and ID Africa, Ayeni Adekunle.

Each of the panelists come from a unique background and own a spectacular track record which will make their contribution to the panel educative and distinctive.

MTV Base’s Solafunmi Oyeneye is a passionate content strategist with a special focus on music, film, reality television and Nigerian entertainment. Talent manager, Ernest Audu, will be sharing from a wealth of knowledge from the world of talent management when he joins the conversation. Advertising maven and record label head, Steve Babaeko has a passion for creativity which matches his love for challenges. A leading player in the comedy industry in Nigeria and having represented the Stand-up Comedy genre as one of Nigeria and Africa’s leading exports, the Basketmouth brand has over the years won hearts of Nigerians and non-Nigerians.

Leading Public Relations Consultant, Ayeni Adekunle will be returning to the Social Media Week Lagos stage and looks forward to exploring the discussion around new technology and the disruption of the consumer media industry, especially in the face of changing perception, where consumer experiences are helping to shape the new narrative. The moderator of the conversation, MTV Base VJ, Folu Storms, is no stranger to the Social Media Week Lagos stage as she was one of the moderators at last year’s edition. Folu is passionate about travel, telling & sharing stories and finding better ways for people and brands to connect.

Set to be a truly enlightening and insightful session, the panel event will be a platform to discuss the topical issues hovering around the Nigerian entertainment sector, particularly as they relate to the music scene, how they have impacted consumer behaviour and how the African story is narrated in today’s world. VIMN Africa’s home to channel brands: Nickelodeon, BET, Comedy Central, MTV and MTV Base on the continent, is definitely one of the select premier companies to host such a panel given their success and longevity in the business. "In Nigeria, VIMN Africa serves the broad audience with its content through its Free to Air (FTA) partners like STV, AIT and NTA.

Country manager of VIMN Africa, Bada Akintunde-Johnson, had this to say about the upcoming panel event: “Bringing together these great minds to discuss music, content and consumer behaviour in Nigeria, is definitely something we are excited about. As a brand, we love to facilitate platforms for conversations about how content works in Nigeria and how brands can adapt to it. The Social Media Week Lagos panel has the best industry heads and will sure be an impactful experience.”

This panel event will be one of the many eye-opening conversations which will be at Social Media Week Lagos this year. Social Media Week Lagos is an annual week-long conference that provides the insights and inspiration to help people and businesses understand how to achieve more in a hyper-connected world. After yet another successful edition last year, the seventh edition of the event promises to be even more memorable than the first.

SMW Lagos week-long programming focuses on ideas, trends, insights, business practices and policy that leverage technology to transform industries and communities across Africa. In 2018, over 150 local and international organizations contributed to the event.

To attend VIMN Africa’s exciting panel event, register here: https://sched.co/J8Up