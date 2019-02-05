9 minutes ago | Music Releases Afro-Pop singer EFE releases the video translation to his love number By Stephen C.p Following the release of his first single for the year, Afro-pop singer EFE releases the video translation to his love number - Far Away The video typically depicts an aspirational love relationship exploring fantasies of the singer. The video was shot in Lagos, Nigeria and directed by Dindun for Cinema house.
