By Stephen C.p
Following the release of his first single for the year, Afro-pop singer EFE releases the video translation to his love number - Far Away

The video typically depicts an aspirational love relationship exploring fantasies of the singer.

The video was shot in Lagos, Nigeria and directed by Dindun for Cinema house.

