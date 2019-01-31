Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Nollywood Relationships

Nollywood Actor, Akah Nnani Engages Longtime lover

By Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Nollywood Actor, Akah Nnani Engages Longtime lover
Nollywood Actor, Akah Nnani, is now engaged to his longtime girlfriend Claire Idera, who is artist and also a designer.

Akah Nnani who shared the news excitedly on Instagram, disclosed that he has been engaged to his girlfriend of 5 years for a while.

131201910040 akah 1

Nollywood Relationships
Powered By Modern Ghana
Rapper, eLDee the Don Celebrates 10years Wedding Anniversary
Is it Right for a Lady to Support her man financially for her Marriage Rites?
Musician And CEO Arogunmenite Sounds, Oritsefemi, Set To Wed
I’m Scared of Love, I was Never Married to any man…Actress, Uche Ogbodo
TOP STORIES

NPP Accuses NDC Of Orchestrating Ayawaso West Wuogon Violenc...

25 minutes ago

Party Supporters Storm NDC Press Confab On Ayawaso By-electi...

31 minutes ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line