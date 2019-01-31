1 hour ago | Nollywood Relationships Nollywood Actor, Akah Nnani Engages Longtime lover By Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Nollywood Actor, Akah Nnani, is now engaged to his longtime girlfriend Claire Idera, who is artist and also a designer.Akah Nnani who shared the news excitedly on Instagram, disclosed that he has been engaged to his girlfriend of 5 years for a while. Nollywood ActorAkah NnaniNollywwoodrelationshipmarriage
