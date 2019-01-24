I’ve Gone Through Abuse, My wealth did not Come Overnight…Actress, Salma Mumin

Pretty Ghanaian actress, Salma Mumin, has so built a good reputation for herself that nothing negative said about her can bring her down.

The actress recently disclosed that she has gone through a lot in life to be able to get to the point she is today as things did not turn out good for her.

Salma explained that even though she is not perfect, she has gone through lots of pain, abuse, depression and others just to be whom she is today.

“DONT GET MY WORDS WRONG. I’m not prefect and I don’t want to be. This version of me wasn’t built overnight. This is experience, this is pain, this is insecurities, this is abuse, this is depression. I HAD TO GO THROUGH THINGS TO GET TO WHERE I AM,” she disclosed.