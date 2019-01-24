Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Jan 24, 2019 | Calabash

Nollywood Actor, Yul Edochie Spotted at PDP Rally in Imo state

By Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Nollywood Actor turned Politician, Yul Edochie, was yesterday spotted at the PDP presidential rally in Owerri, IMO State.

The actor seems to have found his feet and aim as he has always wanted to be in government and use his position to help the suffering citizens.

He is currently not vying for any political office but hopefully he will get a slot for an office if the Presidential flag bearer of the party gets to be in office.

