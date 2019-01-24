Nollywood Actor, Yul Edochie Spotted at PDP Rally in Imo state

Nollywood Actor turned Politician, Yul Edochie, was yesterday spotted at the PDP presidential rally in Owerri, IMO State.

The actor seems to have found his feet and aim as he has always wanted to be in government and use his position to help the suffering citizens.

He is currently not vying for any political office but hopefully he will get a slot for an office if the Presidential flag bearer of the party gets to be in office.