Actress, Tonto Dikeh in New Relationship, Reveals Never to Kiss her Lover

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, may have found true love again after her marriage fell apart with her ex-hubby, Olakunle Churchill.

The actress has found a man who has stood by her and she is ready to love again as she has been going visiting her man and also cooking his meals.

On one of her visits, the actress was thrown off balance after she found a strange package sea food and asked her lover if he eats such and he said yes, this prompted the actress to promise not to kiss him anymore.

In her words, “Found these guys hanging on a shelf and i quickly turned and asked BABY hope you don’t eat these. Guess his answer? Now I wanna puke at the sight of his LIPS. He is never getting kissed again. So pissed off. Like i feel violated OR I’m LITERALLY A Drama QUEEN.”