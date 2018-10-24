Nollywood Actress, Didi Ekanem Finally Lays Mother to Rest

Nollywood actress, Didi Ekanem, is still in happy mood as she has returned to Lagos after the burial of her grandma who passed on several weeks back.

The actress had travelled don to her state, Akwa Ibom for the burial of her mother as she has not travelled over there for about three years.

It was a teary day but filled with fun knowing that her grandma lived a good and fulfilled life as lots of eulogies continued to pour in as she was laid to mother earth.

“Nothing is too much for the best grandma in the world. We took care of you while you were alive and even in death, we must make you smile. I'm sure my late mum is rejoicing in heaven seeing how we are able to stand in for her. Miss you so much grandma. Your room is empty. I sat on your bed today and you were not there to tell me to get up before I break the bed,” she wrote.