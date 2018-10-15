Singer, Yinka Ayefele Remembers Late Father After 4 Years

Popular Gospel singer, Yinka Ayefele’s success story will never be complete without him mentioning his beloved father, late Pa Taiwo Ayefele, who supported him all through.

The singer lost his father in late October 2014 and it’s already four years yet his memories are still fresh and can never be easily forgotten.

According to the singer while celebrating his late father, he wrote, “Four years ago daddy mi, at around this hour in ipoti, I came to celebrate with you on your birthday , the 12th of October 2014, few minutes after I left you, only to be called back that you've gone. I never knew it will be our last conversation, Pa High Chief Joshua Taiwo Ayefele. My daddy, I miss you every day, I didn’t see your call or missed call on my phone anymore and those valuable advice. Continue to rest in the bosom of our Lord Jesus Christ. I love you and I. I Miss you my daddy.”