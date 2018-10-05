modernghana logo

39 minutes ago

Actress, Abimbola Ogunnowo in tears of Joy as She Weds lover

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Popular Yoruba movie producer, Okiki Afolayan and actress, Abimbola Ogunnowo, have finally become couple as they tied the knot at the Federal Marriage Registry, Ikoyi.

It was a day filled with joy as the couple could not hide the feelings that comes with finding that true love that understands and accepts everything about you.

Abimbola was shedding tears of joy seeing how God has chosen to bless her and it was a day of thanking God for making his blessings come through in her life.

