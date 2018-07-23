modernghana logo

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
Faces at Nollywood Actress, Halima Abubakar ‘Blood battle’ Movie Premiere

Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar, was filled with joy recently as she was able to premiere her much talked about movie, "Blood battle."

The actress was shocked at the turnout of guests and friends that came out to support her which includes the likes on actress, Tonto Dikeh, Uche Elendu, Anita Joseph and others.

