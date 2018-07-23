Nollywood Actress, Uche Ogbodo wins ‘Female Personality of the Year’

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo, is really proud of herself that she is doing fine in the industry that keeps breeding great talents each day and she does not see anyone as a competitor.

The actress works did not go unnoticed as she was recently honoured with the award of ‘Female Personality of the Year’ award at the just concluded Miss Pretty face Nigeria.

The event which took place in Edo state, saw other people walking home with some awards but Uche who was not on ground to receive the awards could not hide her feelings as she thanked the organizers for finding her worthy.

In her words, “Miss pretty face Nigeria for recognizing me with the Female Personality of the Year Award. I am truly humbled and honoured to receive it. Frankly Speaking, I don’t set out to win awards. I don't think any Celebrity does really, but when you receive an award, it's an Affirmation! It means that people appreciate what you do. Every award I have received is a confirmation of something I have done, and that motivates me to push a little harder. It breaks my heart that I couldn’t come in person to Edo State to receive this award, but I am humbled by the love and Accolades I got from all my Fans in Edo state and the organizers of MPFN ICON AWARD 2018. Love you all so much.”